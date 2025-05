There was a bird making lots of noise in our vicinity, and we want to figure out what was up... Eventually we found this girl, doing what we assume was a courtship display. She was certainly shaking her tail feathers. A boy did show up for a second, but he saw food on the ground nearby and his tummy took precedence. I liked how much you could see the red on her wing in this picture.Titled for the song Shake a Tail Feather by the Blues Brothers featuring Ray Charles: