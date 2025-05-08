Royal Canadian Naval Ships Memorial

This 6' tall bronze sailor stands atop the Royal Canadian Naval Ships Memorial in Burlington, ON. The sculpture of the seaman is called "The Salute." He faces out towards Lake Ontario in a perpetual salute to his lost shipmates.



The Naval Ships Memorial was unveiled in May of 1995 to mark the 50th anniversary of VE Day. The main cairn if the monument (the one the sailor stands on) lists the names of the 31 warships and 74 (I think) merchant ships lost by Canada during the Second World War, along with the dates they were lost. It also notes that there were 2024 naval personnel lost while on active service, and 1466 merchant seamen lost at sea during the war. At the bottom on the front side, it has the well-known stanzas from For the Fallen ("they shall not grow old as we who are left to grow old, etc") and another short poem that reads as follows:



on all the oceans

white caps flow

we do not see crosses

row on row

but they who sleep

beneath the sea

rest in peace

because our country

is free



Behind the main cairn and in front of the flags there is a granite wall where the name of each ship that served in either the RCN or the Canadian Merchant Navy is inscribed.