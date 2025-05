Fruit Cocktail for Two

Chris requested Fruit Cocktail for dessert on Fruit Cocktail Day, which surprised me a little because it was also Apple Pie Day and while neither of those is his very favourite dessert, I expected pie to win over fruit. As it turned out, he did not enjoy the fruit cocktail much. I think he was just trying to be nice and give me an excuse to serve actual fruit in the fruit nappies, haha.