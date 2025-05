"Is It Safe to Come Out Now?"

We saw this groundhog in the park today. There was a family with several children going by, and the kids were really excited about the groundhog... much to the groundhog's chagrin! It ran away into the long grass and came out tentatively once the children were gone. One kid thought it was a beaver, another kid thought it was a guinea pig, and the parents didn't know what it was. Another passerby told them it was a groundhog.