Veggies (and More) by princessicajessica
99 / 365

Veggies (and More)

It's Eat Your Veggies Day! Personally, I love veggies... But it's a bit of a struggle to find ways that Christopher likes them! We've discovered that he likes a sort of simplified version of a Cobb salad, so we had those at suppertime tonight. This one is mine, as you could see the veggies more without the meat on top, lol! It's really just a mixed greens salad with chopped tomatoes, cheese, hard-boiled egg, and grilled chicken breast for Chris. At least there's a mixture of green things in there!
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
27% complete

Photo Details

