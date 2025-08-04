Sign up
103 / 365
Cookie Collage
I made this collage of the cookie baking process for the current BLD challenge. Mixing cookie dough in the upper left, cookies baking in the upper right, and the finished product down below!
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
bld-42
bld-42
