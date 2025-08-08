Previous
Wasp Nest by princessicajessica
104 / 365

Wasp Nest

Christopher noticed this wasp nest on our porch the other day. It's right over top of where the recycling and compost bins go, so it's a fairly high traffic area and I have no idea how we didn't notice it before it got this big!

Anyway, it was built by Organ Pipe Mud Daubers, which are, apparently, beneficial pollinators that are unlikely to be aggressive. Pest control sources recommend we leave the nest in place until after the babies have emerged next spring.

I thought the pipe-like mud construction was kind of interesting and would work for the Eye of the Beholder challenge! I'm not sure there is one of those right now, but if there's an opportunity later I'll tag this for it.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Wow… clever wasps… beautifully made
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact