Agricultural Collage

As it turns out... I don't take a lot of agriculture photos. I dug through my archives and found some, so I made this for the MFPIAC challenge! If I can find more, or happen to take any soon, maybe I'll make another... But at least I've done one!



Aside from a couple of local farm scenes and cows in a field here in town (making a sort of Z shape), this collage shows wheat growing at the longitudinal centre of Canada (top right), viticulture on the Niagara peninsula (bottom left), and the rich, dark soil of the Holland Marsh, which lies north of Toronto (middle left).