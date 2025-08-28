Previous
BK Thursday on Clifton Hill by princessicajessica
BK Thursday on Clifton Hill

I took this a couple of days ago but am posting it in my secondary album today in honour of Frankenstein Day!

This past week for our weekly date night-- BK Thursday-- we decided to visit the Burger King on Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls. We have been to it before over the years, because at one time this was a much more regular area for us to be in, but never on a Thursday for our weekly date.

Since it was getting late on a rainy night, the hill was much less crowded than it normally would be during the last week of summer vacation. The roller coaster (purple lights at the top) was still running though; we got our order to go but could hear the coaster while waiting for our food. We did see it while outside too, though I didn't see how many people were actually riding in the rain!
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details

Jerzy ace
That's my home town. Great capture of Clifton Hill
August 31st, 2025  
