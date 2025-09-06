Sign up
109 / 365
Cranberry Blossom Moth
We went hiking in northern Ontario, and this little moth hitchhiked on my pantleg for a while. Turns out she is a rare species in Ontario! Her species goes by a few names but I thought Cranberry Blossom Moth was the nicest sounding one.
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
1
1
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
6th September 2025 3:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
moth
,
ndao38
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
terrific detail
October 2nd, 2025
