Cranberry Blossom Moth by princessicajessica
Cranberry Blossom Moth

We went hiking in northern Ontario, and this little moth hitchhiked on my pantleg for a while. Turns out she is a rare species in Ontario! Her species goes by a few names but I thought Cranberry Blossom Moth was the nicest sounding one.
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Jessica Eby

@princessicajessica
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
terrific detail
October 2nd, 2025  
