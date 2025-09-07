Previous
Canada's Largest Mural

I am pretty sure this is the hospital where my older brother was born in the late 1970s. At some point in between, the town got a new hospital and from what I understand this one sat vacant for a while and was considered an eyesore. The plan was to tear it down, but in the meantime the town decided to turn it into Canada's Largest Mural. It seems to have been something of a controversial project. I don't think it was like this last time we were in Sudbury (6 to 8 years ago), because I think we would have noticed this driving past it! Obviously it's been tagged up and stuff, so I'm not 100% sure what's part of the original mural now. I believe it's all the colours and the butterflies (you can only see a couple of the butterflies from this angle but there are more on the face that's at the left in this photo). I don't actually know if it's still the country's largest mural, because when we went around the side that's on the left in this picture, we saw that the demolition has begun. Apparently the permits came through a couple of weeks ago.
