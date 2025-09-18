Sign up
111 / 365
Not My Snack
As part of the Rock Paper Prizes convenience store game I posted about in August, I won a free hotdog! Today was the last day to use it. Since I don't eat meat, I had no use for a hotdog, but Christopher was happy enough to give it a good home!
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
snack
,
hotdog
,
bld-43
