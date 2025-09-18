Previous
Not My Snack
Not My Snack

As part of the Rock Paper Prizes convenience store game I posted about in August, I won a free hotdog! Today was the last day to use it. Since I don't eat meat, I had no use for a hotdog, but Christopher was happy enough to give it a good home!
Jessica Eby

Photo Details

