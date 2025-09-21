A Visit to Chaiwala on Chai Day

Without knowing today was Chai Day, Chris randomly stated that he really wanted chai... so before the day was out we paid a visit to Chaiwala, the little spot we love for chai (Chris) and samosas (both of us)! I'm pretty sure I've posted pictures of their chai before, so I wanted to do something a bit different. Last year, when Chaiwala was operating as an outdoor kiosk, I posted a picture of that too; now it's got three storefronts, one in each of the cities of my region! This is the Kitchener location.