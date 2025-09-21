Previous
Next
A Visit to Chaiwala on Chai Day by princessicajessica
112 / 365

A Visit to Chaiwala on Chai Day

Without knowing today was Chai Day, Chris randomly stated that he really wanted chai... so before the day was out we paid a visit to Chaiwala, the little spot we love for chai (Chris) and samosas (both of us)! I'm pretty sure I've posted pictures of their chai before, so I wanted to do something a bit different. Last year, when Chaiwala was operating as an outdoor kiosk, I posted a picture of that too; now it's got three storefronts, one in each of the cities of my region! This is the Kitchener location.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jessica Eby ace
Here's where they were one year ago! https://365project.org/princessicajessica/365/2024-09-21
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact