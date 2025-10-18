Previous
Vogue by princessicajessica
120 / 365

Vogue

Just as I was finishing up trying to photograph the huge mural that's in my main album for today, this man walking by asked me to take a picture of him... Then he struck this pose!

So, that's what was going on in the street for me tonight!

I named this photo for the Madonna song, as this guy was so enthusiastic in striking a pose for a random stranger's camera!

Vogue, by Madonna: https://youtu.be/lTaXtWWR16A?si=OFYqh88FdBgYYIDX
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
33% complete

Marj ace
Fantastic photo for the song
October 25th, 2025  
