Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
120 / 365
Vogue
Just as I was finishing up trying to photograph the huge mural that's in my main album for today, this man walking by asked me to take a picture of him... Then he struck this pose!
So, that's what was going on in the street for me tonight!
I named this photo for the Madonna song, as this guy was so enthusiastic in striking a pose for a random stranger's camera!
Vogue, by Madonna:
https://youtu.be/lTaXtWWR16A?si=OFYqh88FdBgYYIDX
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1343
photos
43
followers
39
following
33% complete
View this month »
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
Latest from all albums
120
1217
121
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
18th October 2025 11:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
people
,
street-127
,
52wc-2025-w42
,
songtitle-121
Marj
ace
Fantastic photo for the song
October 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close