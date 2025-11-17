Previous
The Waterfall Project Selfies, So Far... by princessicajessica
The Waterfall Project Selfies, So Far...

Since we couldn't actually go hiking today, I made a collage for Take a Hike Day this year!

I've mentioned before that my husband, Christopher, is originally from Hamilton-- a Lake Ontario Port city most known for steel and industry that is also "The City of Waterfalls." It holds the Guiness record for having the most waterfalls in the world, with 156 officially located within the city. Most of the 156 are not very accessible, but when we were dating we launched a personal project of hiking as many of them as we can. I think at that time there were 34 that were officially deemed "accessible." The Waterfall Project has been on hold for quite a while now as our lives and Christopher's health have changed, but we've done 20 to date and we do hope to keep chipping away at it as we're able to (and find an updated list in the meantime, probably)! We've taken a selfie at each one (usually a timer photo), with varying levels of success, lol.

In the top left quadrant, there are pictures from (left column then right, top to bottom in each):
Great Falls
Darnley Cascade
Grindstone Cascade
Dundas Falls
Webster's Falls

top right quadrant (left column then right, top to bottom in each):
Baby Webster's Falls
Princess Falls (we're kissing in that one because that's when Chris proposed!)
Mineral Springs Falls
Sherman Falls
Tiffany Falls

bottom left quadrant (top row first then bottom, left to right in each):
Mountview Falls
Scenic Falls
Canterbury Falls
Albion Falls
Shaver Falls

bottom right quadrant (left column then right, top to bottom in each):
Lower Sydenham Falls
Felker's Falls
Hermitage Cascade
Little Davis Falls
Lower Chedoke Falls
