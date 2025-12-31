Previous
Cheers to a New Year by princessicajessica
129 / 365

Cheers to a New Year

31 December is Champagne Day, and I bet they sell a lot of it! We don't drink, so sparkling white grape juice is as close as it gets in our house. Though I think that's pretty close!

Wishing everybody a safe and happy New Year's Eve!
