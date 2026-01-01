Sign up
130 / 365
New Year Sparrow
Just a little house sparrow in a tree! I liked how she looked in the winter softness after the storm.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
0
0
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
animal
,
sparrow
,
ndao41
