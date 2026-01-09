Previous
Shakespeare by the Avon by princessicajessica
Shakespeare by the Avon

This bust of William Shakespeare is found at the Shakespeare Garden in Stratford, Ontario. The half-covered-by-snow-and-ice river behind him is the Avon-- this section of the garden looks out over it. I visited this sculpture today intending to take a selfie with it for Word Nerd Day, but the selfie wasn't working so I did an indoor one instead and took a couple of pictures of the bust on its own for the Statues, Memorials, and Sculptures challenge. I'm very much an "in colour" person; the b&w feels very unnatural to me, but I didn't want to waste the opportunity for shots of the sculpture so here we are!
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
