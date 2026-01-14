Previous
The Lights of Home by princessicajessica
131 / 365

The Lights of Home

Made for the current MFPIAC challenge-- lights! I really wasn't sure which direction to take or exact theme to use for this one, so I might end up doing more than one entry... But I started at home. All these photos have appeared in my project before, so they may be familiar to some.

On the left side, we have:
-a couple of wedding themed light-up crafts I made
-light shining through one of our windows, taken from the porch at night
-our beside table lamp
-the light-up dial of our radio
-Chris using lightsaber chopsticks

And on the right side, a little lantern that was sent home with us after attending someone else's wedding shower. Taken on our porch.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact