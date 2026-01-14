The Lights of Home

Made for the current MFPIAC challenge-- lights! I really wasn't sure which direction to take or exact theme to use for this one, so I might end up doing more than one entry... But I started at home. All these photos have appeared in my project before, so they may be familiar to some.



On the left side, we have:

-a couple of wedding themed light-up crafts I made

-light shining through one of our windows, taken from the porch at night

-our beside table lamp

-the light-up dial of our radio

-Chris using lightsaber chopsticks



And on the right side, a little lantern that was sent home with us after attending someone else's wedding shower. Taken on our porch.