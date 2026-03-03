Previous
Skylit Corridor by princessicajessica
140 / 365

Skylit Corridor

A bonus picture because I saw a request for more architecture challenge entries.

This afternoon/evening brought a rare trip to a shopping mall. I needed to sit for a few minutes, and this skylight over the bench caught my attention.
3rd March 2026 3rd Mar 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact