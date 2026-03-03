Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
140 / 365
Skylit Corridor
A bonus picture because I saw a request for more architecture challenge entries.
This afternoon/evening brought a rare trip to a shopping mall. I needed to sit for a few minutes, and this skylight over the bench caught my attention.
3rd March 2026
3rd Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
1451
photos
46
followers
40
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Latest from all albums
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
140
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Challenges
Camera
MAR-LX3A
Taken
3rd March 2026 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
skylight
,
architecture-20
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close