The Urban Landscape of Amsterdam by princessicajessica
143 / 365

The Urban Landscape of Amsterdam

Made with old pictures for the current round of the MFPIAC challenge, which has an Urban theme. We spent our honeymoon in the Netherlands, with Amsterdam as sort of a base while we were there (we spent the weeks in the city and checked out a few other places on the weekends). I had fun looking through the old pictures, but it was hard to choose which ones to collage! This is what I ended up with:

-street musicians performing in our favourite square
-interesting sculptural art greeting people
-a scene of typical canal houses
-a subway train (we were not expecting Amsterdam to have a subway!)
-a bicycle parking facility in "Bike City." So many bikes!
-street art in Amsterdam Centrum
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Jessica Eby

Photo Details

