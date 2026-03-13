The Urban Landscape of Montréal

Another "Urban Landscape" collage! Montreal is a city I've visited several times-- though not in a number of years now. I picked out a few favourite photos from various past trips to collage. They are:



-A guitar player sitting on a monument (to a poet) in Square Saint-Louis, performing for passers by

-The world's tallest inclined tower (Tour de Montréal) at Parc Olympique

-Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours ("The Sailors' Church") in the historic Vieux Montréal neighbourhood

-A person meditating in the pavilion at Place Sun Yat Sen in the Quartier Chinois

-Decorative lights in Station Namur, part of the Montreal metro system

-Colourful, curling stairs in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood (where curly stairs and bright colours are staple architectural features)



Fun fact: The picture of the church is a bit special for me because it was my first photo to get any kind of notice beyond my own circle of friends. I posted it on Flickr back in the day, and it ended up being used (with permission) in a Schmap guide.