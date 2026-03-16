Happy Panda Day!

There are a lot of animals I'm especially fond of, but pandas have always been my official favourite. Today we celebrated their day with panda cookies!



These cookies come from the bakery of the Asian supermarket we like. We had them at Lunar New Year and when we saw Panda Day on the holiday calendar, we thought we'd better get them again! I think they maybe they looked a little nicer last time-- this time they're a bit squishy looking, I think-- but they're cute either way! They're basically Sunday cookies, part regular and part chocolate. It's a concept I'm very familiar with because I'm half Pennsylvania Dutch and have grown up with Rigglevake, but pandas are much cuter than spirals!