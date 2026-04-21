Curses: Drug Use and Apathy

Taken for the Curse of the Modern Age challenge; though I'm sure that neither substance abuse nor apathy are unique to our times! We do hear a lot about drug crises these days though, and this experience certainly suggests that people in authority are not always quite as concerned as maybe they could be.



While walking in Niagara Falls to photograph the Ten Thousand Buddhas Stupa, we came across this just lying in the grass of a boulevard next to a sidewalk. After some hemming and hawing about what, if anything, should be done about it-- and since we didn't want to physically handle it, and we didn't know what all the powder actually was, and obviously at least some of the stuff could be dangerous-- we decided to just inform the local authorities about the discovery. Chris called the Niagara Police Service's non-emergency line, told the the woman who answered that we were in from out of town just for the evening, and explained what we'd found and where. She didn't seem very concerned and asked him if it was on city-owned property. Chris said he thought it seemed like it would have been city-owned, yes... Then the woman said "Ok, I'm going to give you a different number to call." When C called the second number, it was the local waste management department, and since it was after 17:00 all he got was a recorded message telling him their business hours 🤦‍♀️