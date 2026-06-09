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Pretty Piling by princessicajessica
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Pretty Piling

Spotted in an alley with a lot of murals. There's a covered parking area that juts off the alley with nature-themed murals on the interior walls. The piling for its roofs sits more out in the alley, but it's painted to match!
9th June 2026 9th Jun 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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