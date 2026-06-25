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Beatles Quote by princessicajessica
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Beatles Quote

...for Global Beatles Day! This is an old photo, taken on a trip to Niagara Falls, New York in 2012.
25th June 2026 25th Jun 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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