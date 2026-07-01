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Amsterdam Café Patio
An old photo today, thinking back to the tiniest patio I've ever seen! Amsterdam had narrower streets and architecture than we (as Canadians) were used to, but I loved how they made efficient use of their space.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Jessica Eby
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@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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