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Amsterdam Café Patio by princessicajessica
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Amsterdam Café Patio

An old photo today, thinking back to the tiniest patio I've ever seen! Amsterdam had narrower streets and architecture than we (as Canadians) were used to, but I loved how they made efficient use of their space.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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