Watchful Mother

Black and White is kind of outside my wheelhouse, but I b&w'd this shot for the current People challenge.



While we were in downtown Kitchener's pedestrian area, someone called 911. I don't really know why. Fire and EMS came; the EMS people brought out a gurney and someone walked them over to a group of people where they spent a little time before leaving without a patient. This little fellow seemed pretty interested in the fire truck, and pretty oblivious to everything else. Mum was keeping her eye on the situation and her hand firmly around her son's, keeping him close to her and away from potential danger or traumic sights.