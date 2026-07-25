A Cowboy Book for The Day of the Cowboy

It's The Day of the Cowboy! I'm not very cowboy-ish myself, but my father was a farm kid born just after the Second World War; he grew up loving cowboy everything-- especially Roy Rogers and Dale Evans-- and I, in turn, grew up around his love of that stuff which didn't mean constant exposure but did mean that I've probably heard more episodes of Gunsmoke and The Lone Ranger than many people my age!



This year it was time to start a new book right around Cowboy Day, so I picked this one off of my To-Be-Read pile.