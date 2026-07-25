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A Cowboy Book for The Day of the Cowboy by princessicajessica
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A Cowboy Book for The Day of the Cowboy

It's The Day of the Cowboy! I'm not very cowboy-ish myself, but my father was a farm kid born just after the Second World War; he grew up loving cowboy everything-- especially Roy Rogers and Dale Evans-- and I, in turn, grew up around his love of that stuff which didn't mean constant exposure but did mean that I've probably heard more episodes of Gunsmoke and The Lone Ranger than many people my age!

This year it was time to start a new book right around Cowboy Day, so I picked this one off of my To-Be-Read pile.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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