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Waiting
Today's bonus shot is an extra People challenge photo, taken outside of the same cafe as today's main shot. They both have similar themes too!
This young girl was waiting for her friend. The friend showed up shortly with a couple of iced matcha lattes for the two girls to sip while taking the puppy for his walk.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Jessica Eby
ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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Album
Themes and Challenges
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MAR-LX3A
Taken
26th July 2026 5:08pm
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dog
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peoplechallenge-48
JackieR
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Thank you for taking part in people challenge
July 28th, 2026
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