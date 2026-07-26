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Waiting by princessicajessica
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Waiting

Today's bonus shot is an extra People challenge photo, taken outside of the same cafe as today's main shot. They both have similar themes too!

This young girl was waiting for her friend. The friend showed up shortly with a couple of iced matcha lattes for the two girls to sip while taking the puppy for his walk.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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JackieR ace
Thank you for taking part in people challenge
July 28th, 2026  
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