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The Writer in Black and White by princessicajessica
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The Writer in Black and White

You see people doing a lot of things by the edge of the river... eating, chatting, fishing, taking photos, sometimes meditating or playing music... but writing was a new one for me this evening.

I black-and-whited her for the people challenge!
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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