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The Writer in Black and White
You see people doing a lot of things by the edge of the river... eating, chatting, fishing, taking photos, sometimes meditating or playing music... but writing was a new one for me this evening.
I black-and-whited her for the people challenge!
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Jessica Eby
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@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
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