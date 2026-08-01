Previous
Wasaga Beach Sandcastle by princessicajessica
169 / 365

Wasaga Beach Sandcastle

A throwback photo for Sandcastle Day! I did not build this.

One time, Chris and I visited the world's longest freshwater beach. We were just walking along the shore. It was September and not super hot so there weren't a lot of people there. This little boy came running up to us all alone and was trying to get us to go somewhere down the beach with him. We followed and when we got there, he informed his parents-- who were just sitting there, everything was perfectly fine-- that he'd brought us there to show us his sandcastle. They kind laughed about it and I think apologized to us. The sandcastle was pretty impressive. I was just sort of like "Wow, you built a really cool castle, good job! Can I take a picture of it?" The boy happily said yes, and I did, and then we were just sort of like "Ok, well thanks for showing us your castle... bye-bye" lol. It was a bit of a strange experience, but now it's a funny memory.
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Jessica Eby

ace
@princessicajessica
Updated for 2023: I'm now in my second year here at 365. Last year I did indeed take a photo every day but was...
46% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact