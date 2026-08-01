Wasaga Beach Sandcastle

A throwback photo for Sandcastle Day! I did not build this.



One time, Chris and I visited the world's longest freshwater beach. We were just walking along the shore. It was September and not super hot so there weren't a lot of people there. This little boy came running up to us all alone and was trying to get us to go somewhere down the beach with him. We followed and when we got there, he informed his parents-- who were just sitting there, everything was perfectly fine-- that he'd brought us there to show us his sandcastle. They kind laughed about it and I think apologized to us. The sandcastle was pretty impressive. I was just sort of like "Wow, you built a really cool castle, good job! Can I take a picture of it?" The boy happily said yes, and I did, and then we were just sort of like "Ok, well thanks for showing us your castle... bye-bye" lol. It was a bit of a strange experience, but now it's a funny memory.