Previous
Next
Mystic Illusion by princessleia
Photo 491

Mystic Illusion

One of my favorite dahlias in our garden! The yellow is so bright and the leaves are purplish. The little spider blended very well with the bloom.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise