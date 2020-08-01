Sign up
Photo 491
Mystic Illusion
One of my favorite dahlias in our garden! The yellow is so bright and the leaves are purplish. The little spider blended very well with the bloom.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
494
photos
19
followers
38
following
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
spider
,
bloom
,
bug
,
garden
,
dahlia
