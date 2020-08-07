Previous
Yellow Love by princessleia
Photo 492

Yellow Love

Our yellow rose is doing so well this year. I found this plant on the side of one of our streets several years ago. Our neighbor placed a sign that it needed a new home. It has a wonderful citrus scent.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
