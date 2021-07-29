Previous
Goldfinch in Minnesota by princessleia
Photo 499

Goldfinch in Minnesota

The Goldfinch is Washington's State bird but I always see them more when I visit family in Minnesota.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
