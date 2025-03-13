Previous
Full moon fly by by princessleia
Photo 525

Full moon fly by

While waiting for the blood moon lunar eclipse last month, (which I did not see because the clouds rolled in right in time for the total eclipse) I captured a low flying plane as it passed by.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life.
Photo Details

