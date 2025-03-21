Previous
Flying gull with crab by princessleia
Flying gull with crab

A big catch at Carkeek beach, Seattle, WA for this gull! The bird flew up then dropped it to break the crab apart. Then other birds helped themselves to the feast.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
