Hot air balloon glow by princessleia
Photo 528

Hot air balloon glow

I had the opportunity to be at the Seattle Center's first hot air balloon glow event last June. It was so fun to see several hot air balloons inflated while tethered to the ground on a nice summer night!
22nd June 2025 22nd Jun 25

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
