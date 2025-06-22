Sign up
Previous
Photo 528
Hot air balloon glow
I had the opportunity to be at the Seattle Center's first hot air balloon glow event last June. It was so fun to see several hot air balloons inflated while tethered to the ground on a nice summer night!
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
0
0
Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
528
photos
13
followers
30
following
144% complete
View this month »
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
22nd June 2025 9:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
balloon
,
fire
,
summer
,
seattle
