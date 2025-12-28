Sign up
Photo 529
Hamline Park, St.Paul, MN in Winter
I took this photo right after the post-Christmas snow storm of 2025. My heart is with the Minnesotans!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
28th December 2025 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
white
,
winter
,
park
