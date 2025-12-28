Previous
Hamline Park, St.Paul, MN in Winter by princessleia
Hamline Park, St.Paul, MN in Winter

I took this photo right after the post-Christmas snow storm of 2025. My heart is with the Minnesotans!
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
