Kingfisher at Shishole Bay Marina by princessleia
Photo 530

Kingfisher at Shishole Bay Marina

I'm so glad every time I see a kingfisher at Shilshole Bay Marina in Seattle, WA. They dive so fast when the see the fish!
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
