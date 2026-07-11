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Lady Bird Eagle Owl Fluffed Up by princessleia
Photo 531

Lady Bird Eagle Owl Fluffed Up

We had a fun photography event with John the Falconer in Kenmore, WA. He brought a number of his raptors including Lady Bird, who is an Eagle Owl. She is so beautiful!
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
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