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Photo 531
Lady Bird Eagle Owl Fluffed Up
We had a fun photography event with John the Falconer in Kenmore, WA. He brought a number of his raptors including Lady Bird, who is an Eagle Owl. She is so beautiful!
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
X-T5
Taken
11th July 2026 1:55pm
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owl
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