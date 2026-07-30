Previous
Goldfinch posing by princessleia
Photo 532

Goldfinch posing

I saw this American Goldfinch while visiting the Dodge Nature Center in Minnesota. The Goldfinch is the state bird of Washington, but so far I have only been able to photograph them in MN!
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Leia Smith

@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
145% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact