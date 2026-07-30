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Previous
Photo 532
Goldfinch posing
I saw this American Goldfinch while visiting the Dodge Nature Center in Minnesota. The Goldfinch is the state bird of Washington, but so far I have only been able to photograph them in MN!
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Leia Smith
@princessleia
I am a cancer biologist by training, lover of photography in life. I have an amazing family who is supportive of my self-imposed sabbatical to...
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Photo Details
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365
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X-T5
Taken
30th July 2026 8:14am
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