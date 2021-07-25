Previous
The End of the Day by princessm
Photo 597

The End of the Day

Not quite a year since my last post, and here we are in lockdown again, with the end in sight tomorrow we hope. Walking by the river has been a sanity saver
25th July 2021

@princessm
