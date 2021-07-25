Sign up
Photo 597
The End of the Day
Not quite a year since my last post, and here we are in lockdown again, with the end in sight tomorrow we hope. Walking by the river has been a sanity saver
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Decima F
ace
@princessm
It's a long time since I owned a SLR camera. I decided I'd like to have something with a bit more capability than a...
597
Tags
river
,
samsung
