324 / 365
Bowl - Spalted Maple
Spalted means that the tree was in the early stages of decay. It runs some beautiful dark lines throughout the grains.
As you can see this bowl has some beautiful rings.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
365
365
iPhone X
iPhone X
Taken
8th September 2020 12:13pm
Tags
rings
bowls
