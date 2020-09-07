Previous
Bowl - Spalted Maple by prn
324 / 365

Bowl - Spalted Maple

Spalted means that the tree was in the early stages of decay. It runs some beautiful dark lines throughout the grains.
As you can see this bowl has some beautiful rings.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

DaVette

@prn
89% complete

