Previous
Next
Bowl by prn
325 / 365

Bowl

This bowl was my first attempt at using my ring tool. This bowl plug was going to be firewood because it was in time-out for flying off the lathe and hitting the wall. After about four months and greater knowledge, I loaded it up and finished it.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

DaVette

@prn
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise