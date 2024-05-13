Previous
day 26 - past the mountains

Last good view from the Smokies, climbing down out of them today
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Benji

@probablybenji
7% complete

Angela Michele
beautiful! The variations of color is so nice.
May 14th, 2024  
