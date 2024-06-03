Previous
Day 43 - kayaking! by probablybenji
45 / 365

Day 43 - kayaking!

I got to go aquablazing today - aka travelling across a lake/river alongside the trail
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Benji

@probablybenji
12% complete

