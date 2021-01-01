2020-01-01 (Day 001) Branching... back in

This might be a new project 365, or it might just fizzle out. I don't know.



I previously did Project 365s for many years, but after a while they were becoming really stale. I started to feel that most of the pictures were just pointless and repetitive. And those that weren't were perhaps telling more about my life than I was comfortable sharing online. Add to that, life was busy - as it always is!



My last solid month was August 2019 - and looking back there was a heck of a lot of flora and fauna, nothing seriously interesting.



So... let's just see how this goes.