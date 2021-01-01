Previous
Next
2020-01-01 (Day 001) Branching... back in by progrun
1 / 365

2020-01-01 (Day 001) Branching... back in

This might be a new project 365, or it might just fizzle out. I don't know.

I previously did Project 365s for many years, but after a while they were becoming really stale. I started to feel that most of the pictures were just pointless and repetitive. And those that weren't were perhaps telling more about my life than I was comfortable sharing online. Add to that, life was busy - as it always is!

My last solid month was August 2019 - and looking back there was a heck of a lot of flora and fauna, nothing seriously interesting.

So... let's just see how this goes.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Alan

@progrun
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise