2021-01-02 (Day 002) Ice Walking

Marie and I took Tess for a walk today... or rather, we tried to. The ground underfoot was pretty reacherous, we risked life and limb with every step! So while the walk took a long time, it didn't really contribute much towards our step count for the day.



Later on we went to the canal and took Tess for a walk there. That had the great advantage of being level, and we were able to get considerably further!