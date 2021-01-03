2021-01-03 (Day 003) Bathgate Hills

Current Scottish government restrictions prevent me from going to the Ochils - but the Bathgate Hills around Cairnpapple and the Korean War Memorial are allowed. So Cameron and I went for a walk there today.



The views from the top of the hill behind the War Memorial were impressive - in clear weather they would have been astonishing!



But coming back down was tricky... so slippery underfoot with layers of hard-packed ice and snow. Surely there must be a safer - and more enjoyable - way to come down?