2021-01-03 (Day 003) Bathgate Hills by progrun
2021-01-03 (Day 003) Bathgate Hills

Current Scottish government restrictions prevent me from going to the Ochils - but the Bathgate Hills around Cairnpapple and the Korean War Memorial are allowed. So Cameron and I went for a walk there today.

The views from the top of the hill behind the War Memorial were impressive - in clear weather they would have been astonishing!

But coming back down was tricky... so slippery underfoot with layers of hard-packed ice and snow. Surely there must be a safer - and more enjoyable - way to come down?
